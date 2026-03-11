Quinn Priester headshot

Quinn Priester Injury: Visiting doctor for wrist issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Priester is scheduled to meet with a specialist in Dallas on Thursday to receive further consultation on his lingering right wrist injury, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Though Priester hasn't been shut down from throwing during spring training, he's yet to make his Cactus League while he's struggled to get over the hump in his recovery from wrist soreness, an injury that previously hampered him late in the 2025 season. Priester is hopeful that the upcoming meeting with the specialist will provide more insight in how best to treat the injury, but with the start of the regular season just two weeks away, the right-hander seems to be trending toward at least an abbreviated stint on the injured list to begin the campaign.

Quinn Priester
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinn Priester See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinn Priester See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
5 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
6 days ago
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
6 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
13 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
20 days ago