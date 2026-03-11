Quinn Priester Injury: Visiting doctor for wrist issue
Priester is scheduled to meet with a specialist in Dallas on Thursday to receive further consultation on his lingering right wrist injury, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Though Priester hasn't been shut down from throwing during spring training, he's yet to make his Cactus League while he's struggled to get over the hump in his recovery from wrist soreness, an injury that previously hampered him late in the 2025 season. Priester is hopeful that the upcoming meeting with the specialist will provide more insight in how best to treat the injury, but with the start of the regular season just two weeks away, the right-hander seems to be trending toward at least an abbreviated stint on the injured list to begin the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinn Priester See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 3005 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central6 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues6 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club13 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30020 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinn Priester See More