Quinn Priester headshot

Quinn Priester Injury: Will begin season on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Manager Pat Murphy confirmed Thursday that Priester will begin the season on the injured list due to a nerve issue in the thoracic outlet syndrome family that causes pain in his right wrist, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Priester visited a vascular specialist in Dallas on Wednesday, where he was diagnosed as having the nerve issue in the TOS family. It is believed the pitcher will be able to treat the issue without going through surgery. While dealing with the issue, he pitched lightly Thursday and is scheduled for a bullpen on March 21. While he will miss the beginning of the season, the total amount of time he misses is still to be determined.

Quinn Priester
Milwaukee Brewers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinn Priester
