Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Quinn Priester headshot

Quinn Priester News: Five solid innings in team debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2025 at 3:08pm

Priester didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Rockies after allowing one run on five hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out four.

Other than giving up a leadoff solo homer to Brenton Doyle in the first inning, Priester kept Colorado's bats in check in a tough spot at hitter-friendly Coors Field in his Brewers debut. Priester is helping fill in for the injured Nestor Cortes (elbow) among other sidelined starters, although the right-hander figures to be unlikely to maintain a rotation spot once Milwaukee's pitching staff gets healthier. As it stands, the former top prospect is tentatively scheduled to next face the Tigers at home early next week.

Quinn Priester
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now