Quinn Priester News: Five solid innings in team debut

Priester didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Rockies after allowing one run on five hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out four.

Other than giving up a leadoff solo homer to Brenton Doyle in the first inning, Priester kept Colorado's bats in check in a tough spot at hitter-friendly Coors Field in his Brewers debut. Priester is helping fill in for the injured Nestor Cortes (elbow) among other sidelined starters, although the right-hander figures to be unlikely to maintain a rotation spot once Milwaukee's pitching staff gets healthier. As it stands, the former top prospect is tentatively scheduled to next face the Tigers at home early next week.