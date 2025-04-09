Quinn Priester News: Likely to make team debut Thursday

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Tuesday that there's a "pretty good chance" Priester will make his team debut Thursday in Colorado, Sophia Minnaert of FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin reports.

The Brewers acquired Priester via trade from the Red Sox on Monday and officially added him to their active roster Tuesday. It's not an ideal environment for Priester's first start with his new club, so fantasy managers would be wise to keep the right-hander on their bench for now. Priester would tentatively be set up for two starts next week at home against the Tigers and Athletics. The 24-year-old yielded two runs with a 6:0 K:BB over four innings in his first start with Triple-A Worcester this season and held a 4.71 ERA in 11 appearances between the Red Sox and Pirates in 2024.