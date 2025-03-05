Fantasy Baseball
Quinn Priester headshot

Quinn Priester News: Makes third spring start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 6:15am

Priester allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out four over 2.2 innings in Tuesday's spring start against the Pirates.

Priester made his third Grapefruit League start on the same day he was mentioned by manager Alex Cora as an option to fill in for Brayan Bello, whose shoulder injury may force him to the injured list for the start of the season. Priester, who worked his pitch count to 46 (30 strikes), owns a 2.70 ERA and 1.80 WHIP with a .320 BAA over 6.2 spring innings.

Quinn Priester
Boston Red Sox
