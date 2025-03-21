Quinn Priester News: Might be behind Newcomb

Priester could be trailing Sean Newcomb in the competition to open the season as the Red Sox' fifth starter, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

It seems to be virtually a coin flip, but Browne views Newcomb as a "slight favorite." Priester's last Grapefruit League start was his worst, as he yielded three runs on six hits and three walks over 2.2 innings. He also has minor-league options left, while added Newcomb to the roster would allow the Red Sox to retain some depth.