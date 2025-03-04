Fantasy Baseball
Quinn Priester headshot

Quinn Priester News: Option to take Bello's spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Priester might open the season in Boston's rotation if Brayan Bello (shoulder) needs time on the injured list, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

It would likely be either Priester or Richard Fitts filling in for Bello, who is working his way back from a shoulder issue. Priester will make his third start this spring Tuesday after allowing one run with a 1:3 K:BB over four frames covering his first two outings. The 24-year-old was acquired from the Pirates at last year's trade deadline in the deal that sent Nick Yorke to Pittsburgh.

Quinn Priester
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
