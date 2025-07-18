Quinn Priester News: Strikes out 10 for win
Priester (8-2) allowed three hits and struck out 10 without walking a batter over six shutout innings to earn the win over the Dodgers on Friday.
Priester was just a little better than Tyler Glasnow in this low-scoring game. After a bad start July 4 versus the Marlins, Priester has rebounded well, allowing two runs while racking up a 15:2 K:BB over 12 innings across his last two appearances (one start). The 25-year-old is at a 3.33 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 80:32 K:BB through 94.2 innings over 18 appearances (13 starts) this season, as he has occasionally followed an opener. Priester's next outing is projected to be at Seattle next week.
