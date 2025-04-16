Quinn Priester News: Tosses five scoreless

Priester (1-0) allowed just one hit and walked three while tossing five scoreless innings in a win against the Tigers on Tuesday. He struck out four.

Priester was dominant in his first home start as a member of the Brewers. He did not give up a hit until the very last batter he faced, which was a leadoff double in the sixth by Gleyber Torres, leading to a pitching change with the game being close. Priester's been an excellent acquisition for the Brewers early on, allowing just one run on seven hits in 10 innings. He lines up for a road start in San Francisco next week.