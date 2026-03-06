Rafael Devers headshot

Rafael Devers Injury: Almost ready for game action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Devers (hamstring) has a slight chance to play in Sunday's Cactus League game against Arizona, but a Monday return is likeliest, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Devers has been dealing with hamstring tightness since late February and had been shut down from all baseball activities for a few days. The 29-year-old is on the brink of being cleared for game action, but it's uncertain exactly when he'll be back in the Giants' lineup. Regardless, it looks like Devers will have plenty of time to get into the swing of things before Opening Day.

Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants
