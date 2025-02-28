Fantasy Baseball
Rafael Devers headshot

Rafael Devers Injury: Could start season at DH

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Devers (shoulders) could begin the season as Boston's designated hitter, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

In his Opening Day roster projection, Cotillo predicts that Devers will be the DH for the Red Sox, while Alex Bregman will play third base and Kristian Campbell will be at second base. Devers made it clear earlier this month that he wanted to remain at third base, indicating an unwillingness to become a full-time DH. However, Cotillo notes that retorts from chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and manager Alex Cora basically implied that Devers "will eventually play where they want him to play." Devers has been slow-played this spring as he works his way back from last season's shoulder problems, but he is aiming to make his Grapefruit League debut March 5.

