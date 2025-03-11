Rafael Devers Injury: Likely to begin season at DH

Devers (shoulders) is "increasingly likely" to open the season as Boston's designated hitter, with Alex Bregman playing third base, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Devers hasn't made his Grapefruit League debut yet and all of Bregman's action this spring has come at third base. So, while manager Alex Cora has declined to address the situation, it's pretty clear where this is headed. Devers is currently slated to make his spring debut Saturday, although his debut has already been pushed back multiple times as he works on his swing mechanics that were thrown off by last year's shoulder problems.