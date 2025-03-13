Rafael Devers Injury: Now says he's willing to DH

Devers (shoulders) said Thursday that he is OK with being a designated hitter if that's where the Red Sox choose to use him, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Devers was speaking publicly for the first time since telling reporters in mid-February that he was a third baseman and was unwilling to be a DH. The 28-year-old has spoken with manager Alex Cora and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow since then, and while he wanted to keep the details of that conversation to himself, he now appears amendable to serving as the team's DH. The Red Sox have not yet announced a decision on where Devers or Alex Bregman will play, but all signs point to Devers indeed being the DH while Bregman handles third base. Devers homered during a simulated game Thursday and is expected to finally make his Grapefruit League debut Saturday against Atlanta.