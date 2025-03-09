Rafael Devers Injury: On track for Wednesday debut

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Devers (shoulders) is scheduled to make his Grapefruit League debut Wednesday versus the Twins, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Cora said two days earlier that the Red Sox were eyeing either Tuesday or Wednesday for Devers to enter the spring lineup, and the team now seems to have firmly settled on the latter date. The Red Sox have been proceeding slowly with Devers during camp while he's been working to build up strength in both of his shoulders, but the team hasn't provided any indication that the 28-year-old has experienced any physical setbacks while doing so. Assuming he does in fact play Wednesday, Devers will have plenty of time to complete a hitting progression in advance of the March 27 season opener versus the Rangers, but it's more of a question mark whether he'll play third base or designated hitter on Opening Day. Devers previously made it clear earlier in camp that he views himself as Boston's third baseman even after the team signed Alex Bregman in the offseason.