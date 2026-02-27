Rafael Devers headshot

Rafael Devers Injury: Scratched due to tight hamstring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Devers was scratched from Friday's Cactus League lineup against the Dodgers because of left hamstring tightness, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

It's not clear at this point whether Devers might be sent for an MRI to check for a strain, but the Giants will be cautious with their first baseman this early in spring training. Bryce Eldridge took his spot in the lineup Friday.

Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants
