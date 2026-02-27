Rafael Devers Injury: Scratched from Friday's lineup
Devers was scratched from Friday's Cactus League lineup against the Dodgers, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
There's no word yet on the reasoning behind Devers being scratched, but the Giants should provide clarity shortly. Bryce Eldridge entered the lineup in Devers' place, batting second and playing first base.
