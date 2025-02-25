Rafael Devers Injury: Slated for game action next week

The Red Sox are aiming for Devers (shoulder) to play his first spring game March 5, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

"We are preparing him to play third base," manager Alex Cora said. "That's part of the progression. He'll DH here and there. I don't know if it March [5], he'll play third, but we'll get him reps. I think people are making decisions already, and we haven't made decisions." Cora said Alex Bregman will play second base during spring training. Devers has been doing separate infield and cage work away from other Red Sox players as he continues to build up strength following last year's shoulder injuries.