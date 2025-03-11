Fantasy Baseball
Rafael Devers headshot

Rafael Devers Injury: Spring debut pushed back again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Devers (shoulders) is now slated to make his Grapefruit League debut Saturday versus Atlanta, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

The initial plan called for Devers to make his spring debut March 5, but that's now been pushed back twice. Instead, he will face Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler on the back fields on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, before making his first official game appearance Saturday. That gives Devers just over a week's worth of games to get ready for Opening Day. The Red Sox have not indicated any worry about how Devers is doing physically following last year's shoulder problems, pointing to him simply working on getting his timing down. Still, it's an atypical situation that raises red flags.

