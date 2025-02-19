Rafael Devers Injury: Still building up shoulder strength

Devers has been doing separate infield and cage work away from other Red Sox players as he continues to build up strength following last year's shoulder injuries, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Devers had problems with both shoulders during the 2024 season, although his left (non-throwing) shoulder was considered to be the bigger issue. He avoided surgery but is being eased into action this spring. Devers is expected to begin regular workouts with the team next week, and if that happens as scheduled, injury concerns should dissipate. However, if he's delayed, it will be time to raise a red flag. Earlier this week, Devers expressed an unwillingness to move off third base this season to accommodate Alex Bregman, but the 28-year-old could wind up at designated hitter even if that's not his preference.