Rafael Devers News: Back in lineup at designated hitter
Devers (hamstring) will start at designated hitter and in the leadoff spot in Monday's Cactus League game versus the Angels.
Devers has been held out of game action since late February due to hamstring tightness, but he's ready to be eased back in at DH on Monday and should be ready to play first base again soon. The 29-year-old has gone hitless in nine plate appearances thus far in Cactus League play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rafael Devers See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 3003 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central4 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts
2026 Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Shortstop7 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30018 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Breaking Down the WBC Batters21 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rafael Devers See More