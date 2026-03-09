Rafael Devers headshot

Rafael Devers News: Back in lineup at designated hitter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Devers (hamstring) will start at designated hitter and in the leadoff spot in Monday's Cactus League game versus the Angels.

Devers has been held out of game action since late February due to hamstring tightness, but he's ready to be eased back in at DH on Monday and should be ready to play first base again soon. The 29-year-old has gone hitless in nine plate appearances thus far in Cactus League play.

Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
