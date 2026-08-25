Rafael Devers headshot

Rafael Devers News: Blasts 27th homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Devers went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 5-0 win over the Reds.

Devers walloped a Chase Burns fastball over the fence in right-center field for a three-run homer in the second inning. The 29-year-old slugger has launched five long balls in 21 August games, though he's posted just a .224 batting average this month. Overall, Devers is slashing .243/.321/.475 with 27 homers, 73 RBI and 71 runs across 131 tilts.

Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants
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