Rafael Devers News: Busts out for season-high four RBI

Devers went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's win over the Phillies.

It was a breakout performance by Devers, who entered the day with just two RBI on the campaign. The homer was his second of the year so far, and the All-Star first slugger tied a season high in total bases. Devers is working his way through a slow start, which has seen him bat just .220 with three extra-base hits and four walks over 50 at-bats.