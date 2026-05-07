Rafael Devers headshot

Rafael Devers News: Cracks homer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Devers went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Padres.

Devers hit a leadoff home run in the third inning, marking his first homer since April 8. The veteran infielder has recorded a hit in seven straight games, batting .318 with five RBI and two runs scored in 27 plate appearances during that span. He's now slashing .221/.265/.329 with 15 RBI, 10 runs scored, three long balls and a 29.8 percent strikeout rate across 151 plate appearances this season.

Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants
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