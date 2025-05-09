Rafael Devers News: Declines to play first base

Devers told reporters Thursday that he declined a request from team management to play first base, Ken Powtak of MLB.com reports. "They had the conversation with me," Devers said through team interpreter Daveson Perez. "I don't think, for me personally, it's the best decision after they asked me to play a different position."

An earlier report indicated the team was not considering moving Devers from DH -- a new position for the former third baseman -- to first base, but this new report sheds more light as to why he won't try the new position: the player is unwilling to do so. After a slow start to the season, Devers' bat has locked in since late April. He's 18-for-47 with four home runs, four doubles, 11 RBI and eight runs scored over the last 12 games.