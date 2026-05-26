Rafael Devers headshot

Rafael Devers News: Doubles in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Devers went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 6-2 loss to Arizona. He was also hit by a pitch.

Devers hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, giving the Giants a brief 2-1 lead. The veteran infielder has recorded at least one hit in five of the last six games, racking up eight RBI, four doubles, two long balls and an additional run scored over 25 plate appearances during that span. He's had a productive month, slashing .302/.351/.593 with 16 RBI, 13 runs scored, 10 doubles and five home runs across 94 plate appearances in 23 games in May.

Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants
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