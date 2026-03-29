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Rafael Devers News: Doubles in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Devers went 2-for-4 with a double in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Yankees.

Devers singled in the first inning and collected his first extra-base hit of the season with a double in the sixth. The veteran infielder made his third straight start at designated hitter, and manager Tony Vitello said Friday that he has yet to play the field due to lingering left hamstring tightness, according to John Shea of The San Francisco Standard. As a result, Casey Schmitt has started at first base in three consecutive contests.

Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants
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