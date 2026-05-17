Rafael Devers News: Doubles in victory
Devers went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Athletics.
Devers singled in the fifth inning and doubled in the seventh before coming around to score. He has reached base in seven consecutive contests, batting .370 with five runs scored, four doubles, a homer and an additional RBI in 31 plate appearances during that span. He's now slashing .247/.296/.391 with 18 RBI, 17 runs scored and five long balls across 189 plate appearances this season.
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