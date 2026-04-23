Rafael Devers headshot

Rafael Devers News: Doubles in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Devers went 2-for-4 with a double in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Dodgers.

Devers singled in the first inning and doubled in the sixth, recording at least one hit for a fifth straight game. Over that span, he's batting .304 with three RBI and two doubles in 23 plate appearances. The veteran infielder is now slashing .237/.275/.330 with nine RBI, seven runs scored and two home runs across 102 plate appearances in 24 games this season.

Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants
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