Rafael Devers News: Doubles in win
Devers went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Guardians.
Devers lined a double to center field in the fourth inning before coming around to score San Francisco's lone run. The veteran infielder has logged at least one hit in four of his last five outings and is now batting .220 with nine runs scored, eight RBI and three home runs in 66 plate appearances in August. On the campaign, he's slashing .244/.317/.471 with 69 RBI, 66 runs scored, 25 long balls and a 26.5 percent strikeout rate across 533 plate appearances.
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