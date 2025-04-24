Rafael Devers News: Finishes rough homestand

Devers went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners.

Devers extended a hitless streak to 16 at-bats, finished Boston's seven-game homestand 2-for-23, and his batting average dipped below .200. He's had a few pockets of hitless runs in 2025, including the historic season-opening slump, when Devers struck out 15 times in his first 19 at-bats. On the bright side, he worked another eight walks during the homestand and his 18.3 walk percentage is a career high.