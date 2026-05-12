Rafael Devers headshot

Rafael Devers News: Goes deep in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Devers went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional RBI, two additional runs scored and two walks in Monday's victory over the Dodgers.

Devers opened the scoring by crushing a solo homer off Roki Sasaki in the second inning before later drawing a bases-loaded walk against Alex Vesia in the seventh frame. Monday marked another productive effort for the 29-year-old slugger, who has found his footing in May, slashing .364/.436/.758 with three homers, four doubles, seven RBI and eight runs through the first 10 games of the month. His overall .682 OPS remains underwhelming, but after an ice-cold start to the campaign, Devers appears to be trending in the right direction.

Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants
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