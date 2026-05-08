Rafael Devers News: Goes yard again Friday
Devers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 5-2 win over the Pirates.
Devers tied the game at 1-1 with his second-inning blast. He's hit safely in his last eight contests, going 9-for-26 (.346) in that span with six RBI and four extra-base hits. The improved performance at the plate is a good sign as he faces some increased pressure from top prospect Bryce Eldridge for playing time. Devers is still hitting a meager .229 with a .625 OPS on the year, and he's racked up four homers, 16 RBI, 12 runs scored, six doubles and no stolen bases over 38 contests.
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