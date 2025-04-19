Rafael Devers News: Hits three-run homer in win

Devers went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the White Sox.

Devers opened the scoring with a three-run blast off Shane Smith in the fifth inning. The 28-year-old has hit safely in four straight contests and was intentionally walked in a tie game in the ninth inning. On the season, he's slashing .229/.343/.386 with two home runs, 12 RBI and 12 runs scored across 83 plate appearances.