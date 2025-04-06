Rafael Devers News: Impressive in doubleheader

Devers combined to go 5-for-8 with a home run, two doubles, five RBI, five runs scored and two walks in Sunday's doubleheader against St. Louis.

Devers went 1-for-4 with his first long ball of the year and drew a game-tying walk in the ninth inning in Game 1 of the doubleheader before catching fire with a 4-for-4 performance in Game 2. After a historically bad start to the 2025 campaign, Devers is beginning to look like himself again; over his last five games, he's gone 10-for-19 (.526) with four extra-base hits and a 5:2 BB:K. Devers was in an 0-for-19 rut but has already boosted his slash line to .263/.404/.421 with his recent hot streak.