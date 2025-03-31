Rafael Devers News: In lineup Monday

Devers will be part of the starting lineup Monday against the Orioles, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

While there were some positives to take away from losing three of four in Texas -- Wilyer Abreu, Kristian Campbell, the bullpen, running the bases, getting on base -- one glaring negative storyline is Devers, who went 0-for-16 with 12 strikeouts. Those are historically poor results. Red Sox manager Alex Cora talked to Devers about tightening his stance to create a better base, but the manager also acknowledged that a player knows his swing the best and trusts Devers to make whatever adjustments the player feels are needed.