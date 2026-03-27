Rafael Devers News: Lingering hamstring tightness
Giants manager Tony Vitello said Friday that Devers has started at designated hitter in the first two games of the season in part because of lingering tightness in his left hamstring, John Shea of The San Francisco Standard reports.
Devers first tweaked his hamstring in late February, and Vitello said there's "still little bit of a feeling in there." The skipper noted that Devers is capable of handling first base, if necessary, but it sounds like the club could keep him in the DH slot for a bit as a precaution. Casey Schmitt has started at first base in each of the first two contests.
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