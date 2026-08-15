Rafael Devers headshot

Rafael Devers News: Logs double in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 7:50pm

Devers went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Rockies.

After going 0-for-8 in his previous three games, Devers hit an RBI double in the ninth inning, driving in San Francisco's final run. The veteran infielder hasn't been very productive this month, batting .220 with five runs scored, four RBI and two home runs in 48 plate appearances. Overall, he's slashing .245/.320/.467 with 65 RBI, 62 runs scored and 24 long balls across 515 plate appearances this season.

Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants
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