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Rafael Devers News: Logs four hits Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Devers went 4-for-6 with three doubles, an RBI, four runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 19-6 win over the Rockies.

Devers was a hit machine in the blowout win, recording a season-high four knocks and his first three-double performance since 2019. After a lackluster start to the campaign, he'll close May slashing .306/.356/.593 with 20 extra-base hits (five homers), 19 RBI and 18 runs across 28 games during the month. The 29-year-old's overall .732 OPS in 59 games remains well below his career norms, though there's no doubt Devers is trending in the right direction as June arrives.

Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants
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