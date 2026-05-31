Rafael Devers News: Logs four hits Sunday

Devers went 4-for-6 with three doubles, an RBI, four runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 19-6 win over the Rockies.

Devers was a hit machine in the blowout win, recording a season-high four knocks and his first three-double performance since 2019. After a lackluster start to the campaign, he'll close May slashing .306/.356/.593 with 20 extra-base hits (five homers), 19 RBI and 18 runs across 28 games during the month. The 29-year-old's overall .732 OPS in 59 games remains well below his career norms, though there's no doubt Devers is trending in the right direction as June arrives.