Rafael Devers News: Logs RBI double in loss
Devers went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Rays.
Devers hit a two-out double to center field in the sixth inning, driving in San Francisco's lone run. The veteran infielder has recorded a hit in three straight outings following a six-game stretch in which he logged just one hit. The 29-year-old is now slashing .211/.250/.297 with 12 RBI, eight runs scored and two home runs across 136 plate appearances in what has been a lackluster start to the season for both Devers and the Giants.
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