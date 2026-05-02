Rafael Devers headshot

Rafael Devers News: Logs RBI double in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Devers went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Rays.

Devers hit a two-out double to center field in the sixth inning, driving in San Francisco's lone run. The veteran infielder has recorded a hit in three straight outings following a six-game stretch in which he logged just one hit. The 29-year-old is now slashing .211/.250/.297 with 12 RBI, eight runs scored and two home runs across 136 plate appearances in what has been a lackluster start to the season for both Devers and the Giants.

Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants
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