Rafael Devers News: Logs RBI in defeat

Devers started at first base and went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Mets.

Devers played the field for the first time this season after previously serving as the designated hitter due to left hamstring tightness. The veteran infielder hit a go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning, driving in San Francisco's final run of the game. He recorded just his second RBI of the season Sunday and is now slashing .211/.286/.316 with a home run and an additional run scored across 42 plate appearances in 10 games.