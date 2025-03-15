Rafael Devers News: Making spring debut Saturday

Devers (shoulders) is batting second as the designated hitter in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

It's the first official appearance in spring training for Devers, who was built up slowly during the first half of camp after his shoulder problems last year. The 28-year-old appears set to begin the season as Boston's primary designated hitter, as he said Thursday he's OK with being utilized that way after previously indicating that he was unwilling to move off third base. That development will allow Alex Bregman to step in at the hot corner after signing a deal worth up to $120 million in February, though the Red Sox haven't officially announced their plans on who will play where.