Rafael Devers News: Multi-hit effort in defeat

Devers went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Reds.

Devers hit a leadoff single in the seventh inning before coming around to score and added another base hit in the eighth. The veteran infielder has recorded five multi-hit performances so far this season, including two over the last six games. He's now slashing .229/.280/.329 with seven runs scored, six RBI and two long balls across 75 plate appearances in 2026.