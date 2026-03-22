Rafael Devers News: Multi-hit effort in spring win

Devers went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 10-7 Cactus League win over the Guardians.

Devers hit an RBI single in the third inning and added another single in the fifth before coming around to score. The veteran infielder also doubled in the seventh, and he's now slashing .172/.200/.310 with five RBI, three runs scored and one home run across 30 plate appearances in nine Cactus League games. Devers' batting average dipped last season, though he still logged 35 long balls, marking his fourth campaign with at least 30 homers across nine MLB seasons.