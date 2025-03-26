Rafael Devers News: Officially named DH by Cora

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday on the WEEI Sports Radio Network that Devers will be the team's designated hitter this season.

It's been clear for a while that Devers was going to be the DH, but this is the first time Cora has officially made the declaration. Alex Bregman will man Devers' former position at third base. Devers has never been a full-time DH before and some players can have trouble adjusting to the role, but the 28-year-old is a good bet to remain highly productive with the bat as long as the shoulder problems he dealt with last season don't flare up again.