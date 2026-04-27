Rafael Devers headshot

Rafael Devers News: Records RBI double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Devers went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, a run scored and a walk in Sunday's 6-3 win over Miami.

After going 0-for-11 with six strikeouts over his previous three games, Devers reached base twice Sunday. The veteran infielder hit an RBI double in the sixth inning before coming around to score the game-tying run, and he also drew a walk in the seventh. The 29-year-old has gotten off to a slow start this season, slashing .216/.256/.306 with 10 RBI, eight runs scored, two long balls and a 30.8 percent strikeout rate across 117 plate appearances in 28 games.

Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants
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