Rafael Devers News: Rough opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Devers started at designated hitter and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Thursday's 5-2 win over Texas.

Devers, who had just 15 spring plate appearances, looked like he could have used more in Florida. He struck out swinging three times and whiffed six times in all, including five times against Nathan Eovaldi's breaking ball, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. To be fair, Devers wasn't the only one that struggled; Boston's top four hitters went a combined 1-for-16.

