Rafael Devers headshot

Rafael Devers News: Smacks grand slam in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Devers went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and an RBI double during the Giants' 8-5 win over the White Sox on Sunday.

Devers opened things up with an RBI double in the first inning, but his biggest contribution came in the fifth, when he smacked a grand slam off Grant Taylor to give the Giants an 8-4 lead. Devers struggled to a .537 OPS through the first 31 games of the regular season but has been much better at the place since May 1, posting a .935 OPS with five home runs, nine doubles and 14 RBI in 90 plate appearances this month.

Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants
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