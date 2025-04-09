Rafael Devers News: Smacks two doubles Wednesday

Devers went 2-for-4 with two doubles in Wednesday's 2-1 extra-innings loss to the Blue Jays.

Wednesday was the second time Devers recorded two doubles in a game, and it was his fourth multi-hit game of the season. Since starting the season 0-for-19 with 15 strikeouts, Devers has bounced back and has gone 13-for-30 with five walks, eight runs scored, one home run and eight RBI.