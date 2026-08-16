Rafael Devers headshot

Rafael Devers News: Strong performance in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Devers went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, a double and a second run scored in Sunday's 13-7 loss to the Rockies.

Devers has hit a double in three straight games, and he ended a seven-game stretch without a homer when he went deep in the second inning. The infielder has reached the 25-homer mark for the sixth year in a row, and he's also logged at least 30 doubles in each of those campaigns after reaching that threshold Sunday. Devers is batting .246 with a .794 OPS, 69 RBI and 65 runs scored across 124 contests as he continues to be one of the Giants' more consistent bats.

Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants
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