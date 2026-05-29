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Rafael Devers News: Triples, reaches three times Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 29, 2026 at 10:35pm

Devers went 2-for-4 with an RBI triple, one walk and a run scored in Friday's 8-6 loss to the Rockies.

Devers hit his first triple of the season in the top of the ninth inning and later scored on a Matt Chapman single to give the Giants a 6-3 lead. After a really poor start to the season, Devers has been swinging the bat better this month. He's hit safely in 20 of 25 games in May and has eight multi-hit efforts to push his slash line to .247/.292/.420 with seven homers, 29 RBI, 22 runs scored and a 14:70 BB:K across 236 plate appearances this season. Devers' 5.9 percent walk rate is well below his 15.4 percent number from last season. He also has a career-low .406 xSLG and .288 xwOBA.

Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants
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